The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, marking the first time LeBron James has lost in the first round. Now the focus shifts to what offseason changes might be in store, both on the court and the sideline, and one story to keep an eye on is the rising stock of L.A. assistant coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd, who has been a head coach with both the Nets and Bucks since concluding his Hall of Fame playing career, is expected to interview with the Boston Celtics for their vacancy, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes, who also reported that Kidd would be a top target of the Portland Trail Blazers if they opted to part ways with coach Terry Stotts, which they did on Friday.

Marc Stein of the New York Times is also hearing the same of Portland's expected interest in Kidd.