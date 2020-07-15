Watch Now: Time to Schein: Top 5 NBA players to look out for in the Orlando bubble ( 5:05 )

Tom Thibodeau has reportedly been the favorite to take over as head coach of the New York Knicks since the process began, but a challenger to that position has emerged in the form of former Knicks point guard Jason Kidd. Kidd, a Hall of Famer who spent his best years playing for the crosstown Nets, had "a great interview" with the Knicks according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. Thibodeau, however, remains the frontrunner for the Knicks job.

In as much as a coach can be an excellent interviewer, Kidd has shown a remarkable propensity for selling himself to teams. He was hired by the Brooklyn Nets in 2013 only nine days after announcing his retirement as a player, and when his power play for roster control failed, he took a Milwaukee Bucks job that was already occupied by Larry Drew. The Lakers were so enamored with Kidd when they interviewed him last offseason that they reportedly insisted upon him as a top assistant to other candidates. Players have a similarly strong opinion of Kidd. Part of his appeal to the Knicks is his relationship with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is set to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season.

But Kidd's track record as a coach is concerning. He never won more than 42 games as Milwaukee's head coach. Mike Budenholzer took over largely the same roster after Kidd was fired and immediately won 60. His overaggressive defense and the analytically-averse offense did more harm than good for his Bucks teams, and he will have to convince the Knicks that he is willing to stylistically modernize if he wants to earn their top job.

Based on the reporting from his interview, it seems as though he has done just that. Even if he has, overcoming Thibodeau's long relationship with new Knicks president Leon Rose will be difficult. Thibodeau was represented by CAA, Rose's former employer when he was an agent, and his near-decade-long stint as a Knicks assistant doesn't hurt his job either. While the Knicks have interviewed an extensive list of candidates, for the time being, Thibodeau and Kidd appear to be at the top of their list.