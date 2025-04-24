Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has officially joined the ownership group of the Premier League club Everton. Kidd has joined Roundhouse Capital Holdings -- an entity within The Friedkin Group (TFG) -- which took over Everton back in December.

According to a press release, Kidd's expertise is expected to be an "incredible resource" for the Premier League club.

"I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment: with a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board," Kidd said in a statement.

"As one of the NBA's greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton," Everton executive chairman Marc Watts said in a statement. "He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future."

Kidd is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame after being inducted in 2018. He's a 10-time NBA All-Star, a five-time member of the All-NBA First Team and an NBA champion with the Mavericks in 2011. Kidd has also served as the Mavericks coach since 2021 after previously coaching the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

This isn't the first time that Kidd has expressed an interest in being a partial owner of a Premier League club. According to The Athletic, Kidd was part of a five-person consortium that offered to buy Crystal Palace in November 2024.

TFG agreed to purchase former majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri's 94% ownership stake in Everton back in September. The transaction was approved in December.