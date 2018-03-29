Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Grant Hill and Maurice Cheeks to enter Basketball Hall of Fame, reports say

The Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2018 will be announced over the weekend. The finalists were revealed during All-Star Weekend and the list of players that have made the final cut will soon be announced in San Antonio during the NCAA Final Four. The list of finalists includes some truly great players, but not everybody can make the cut.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the following players have been informed that they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame: Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Maurice Cheeks and Grant Hill. That list includes two legendary point guards, arguably one of the NBA's most underappreciated players ever, and a giant what if in the world of basketball.

Grant Hill, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash have been notified that each will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2018, sources tell ESPN. Formal announcement comes at Final Four weekend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2018

Maurice Cheeks will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018, league source tells ESPN. He will join Nash, Hill and Kidd as part of starry group. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2018

This is already a pretty great class of players. Steve Nash is a two-time MVP winner and helped revolutionize NBA offenses on the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns teams. Jason Kidd is an NBA champion, made multiple All-NBA teams, and was the best player on multiple Nets teams in his prime.

Maurice Cheeks might be one of the most underappreciated players in NBA history. He's made multiple All-Star teams, was a key member of the 76ers championship team in 1983, and had an incredible career with Philadelphia. There's a reason his jersey is hanging in the rafters there.

Grant Hill is one of the more interesting names on the list. He arguably should be in the Hall of Fame on his college basketball career alone where he won two championships and made one of the most famous plays in NCAA History on a full-court heave to Christian Laettner. However, his NBA career remains one of the biggest what if's in the history of the game. He was dominant when he entered the league and was quickly being projected as one of the NBA's next all-time greats. It's a wonder how great he could have been if ankle injuries hadn't plagued him during his prime.