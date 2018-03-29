Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Grant Hill, Maurice Cheeks and Tina Thompson to enter Basketball Hall of Fame, reports say

A little over a month ago, during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, the finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 were announced. In just a few days, the members of the class will be formally announced at the NCAA Final Four. But, as is the case with most things these days, we're already hearing some of the names ahead of time.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the following players have been informed that they will be inducted into the Hall of Fame: Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Maurice Cheeks and Grant Hill. That list includes two legendary point guards, arguably one of the NBA's most under-appreciated players ever, and a giant what if in the world of basketball. In addition, ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that WNBA legend Tina Thompson will be inducted.

This is already a pretty great class of players. Steve Nash is a two-time MVP winner and helped revolutionize NBA offenses on the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns teams. Jason Kidd is an NBA champion, made multiple All-NBA teams, and was the best player on multiple Nets teams in his prime.

Maurice Cheeks might be one of the most underappreciated players in NBA history. He made multiple All-Star teams, was a key member of the 76ers championship team in 1983, and had an incredible career with Philadelphia. There's a reason his jersey is hanging in the rafters there.

Grant Hill is one of the more interesting names on the list. He arguably should be in the Hall of Fame on his college basketball career alone, where he won two championships and made one of the most famous plays in NCAA History on a full-court heave to Christian Laettner. However, his NBA career remains one of the biggest what ifs in the history of the game. He was dominant when he entered the league and was quickly being projected as one of the NBA's next all-time greats. It's a wonder how great he could have been if ankle injuries hadn't plagued him during his prime.

As for Tina Thompson, she is one of the best women to ever pick up a basketball. During her career in the WNBA, she won four straight titles with the Houston Comets and went to nine All-Star Games. She also won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women's National Team.