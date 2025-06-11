Jason Kidd to the New York Knicks has become one of the hottest rumors of the NBA's coaching carousel, but for now, multiple reports indicate that it is unlikely to happen. The Athletic's Sam Amick and Christian Clark reported Tuesday that Kidd is expected to remain in Dallas, and that the widespread belief is that he is attempting to parlay interest from New York into a pricey long-term contract extension with the Mavericks.

Notably, the Knicks reportedly have not officially asked the Mavericks for permission to interview Kidd, who has two years left on his contract. However, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reported Tuesday that Dallas is unlikely to grant the Knicks that permission, ending New York's pursuit then and there.

The idea of Kidd joining the Knicks to replace Tom Thibodeau was always a bit of a long shot. In addition to choosing him as their candidate of choice, the Knicks also would have had to pay him a substantial contract while also paying out the final three guaranteed years on Tom Thibodeau's contract and send trade compensation to the Mavericks to get them to agree to give Kidd up. Five coaches have been traded in NBA history, so it is possible, but tends to be rare.

The Knicks reportedly hold interest in multiple oaches currently working for other teams, but have been shot down at every turn. The Houston Rockets made it clear through the media that they would not allow the Knicks to pursue Ime Udoka. There has been no such firm reporting about Chris Finch, but the focus on Kidd over the past several days indicates that New York considered Minnesota's permission to pursue Finch unlikely.

There are a number of viable candidates for the New York job that are not currently coaching other teams. Experienced coaches like Michael Malone, Mike Budenholzer and Taylor Jenkins are available. There are always assistant coaches for other teams ready to make the leap, and Johnnie Bryant, a former Knicks assistant currently in Cleveland, has been one of the most frequently-cited candidates for the job since Thibodeau was dismissed.

The Knicks have set their sights high in this search. They just fired a coach who led them to their most successful season in 25 years. They have high expectations, and Kidd might have been able to reach them if he'd truly been available. Now it seems that he was not and New York, in all likelihood, will now have to move on to someone else.