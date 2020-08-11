Next season is set to be an extremely important one for the Brooklyn Nets. After landing two superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency last summer, the Nets had an underwhelming 2019-20 campaign, due largely to Durant being sidelined with an Achilles injury and Irving's recurring injury issues during his first year in Brooklyn. The team was still able to qualify for postseason play, but expectations for its playoff performance are tempered, to say the least.

Next season, though, when both Durant and Irving are healthy, there will be legitimate championship expectations in Brooklyn, and the organization may very well want to hire an experienced coach to steer the ship. As such, the Nets are set to begin their head-coaching search after their season comes to a close, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Early candidates for the gig include Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy.

Incumbent coach Jacque Vaughn is also expected to get serious consideration to retain the job, per Charania. Vaughn was named Brooklyn's interim head coach in early March after the Nets and Kenny Atkinson mutually agreed to part ways. Vaughn held the position for just two games before the 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. He has continued to coach the team in the Orlando bubble, but his roster has been extremely short-handed.

A report from earlier this year suggested that Durant and Irving would like to see the Nets hire a "blue chip" coach, and Vaughn doesn't quite fit that description. Before Brooklyn, he served as Orlando's head coach from 2012 to 2015, but was fired midway through his third season after compiling a 58-158 overall record with no playoff appearances. Lue does fit the bill, though, and he's reportedly interested in the job. Lue and Irving have some history together, as both helped the Cleveland Cavaliers capture the franchise's first NBA title in 2016 before going their separate ways. As such, Irving would reportedly like to see Lue hired in Brooklyn.

When it comes to selecting their next head coach, the decision is a very important one for Brooklyn, and as such a thorough search can be expected. Title windows don't open up very often, and the Nets will want to ensure that they do all that they can to optimize their opportunity while it lasts.