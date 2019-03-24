Jason Kidd will be among 'serious candidates' for Lakers job if Luke Walton is fired, per report
It's possible that the Lakers could be in the market for a new head coach during the offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers were recently eliminated from the playoff race in the Western Conference and the focus of the front office will likely now begin to shift to the offseason as they weigh what changes to this roster and coaching staff need to be made.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hall of Fame point guard and former head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, Jason Kidd, will be among a group of "serious candidates" for the Lakers head coaching job if Luke Walton is fired.
In addition, Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated is also reporting that Kidd is expected to be a candidate of the University of California men's basketball job. However, Kidd is eyeing a return to a head coaching position in the NBA and could wait before making a decision as to where his next coaching gig will be.
Kidd last served as the Milwaukee Bucks head coach from 2014 to 2018 and compiled a 139-152 record during those four seasons. The Hall of Fame point guard was fired during the 2017-18 season and had just a 23-22 before being relieved of his duties.
It remains up in the air what the Lakers will end up doing this coming offseason. The team battled through a season in which they were hampered by injuries, including LeBron James missing 17 consecutive games with a groin strain. If Walton is relieved of his duties, Kidd certainly could be one of the top options on the market for Los Angeles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There are eight games of NBA action on Sunday
-
How to watch: Nuggets at Pacers
The Nuggets will try to extend their six game winning streak
-
How to watch: Pistons vs. Warriors
Golden State will be looking for a bounce back win after getting blown out on Saturday
-
Kyrie questions Celtics' defense scheme
Irving would have done things differently defensively
-
Lottery odds: Race for top pick in draft
A look at all the changes to the lottery system this season and the ongoing race for the draft's...
-
Knicks vs. Clippers odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Clippers vs. Knicks 10,000 times.