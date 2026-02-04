The NBA suspended Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes one game without pay for pushing a Washington Wizards mascot during pregame introductions ahead of the Lakers' 142-111 win on Jan. 30. Hayes will serve his suspension on Feb. 5 when the Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hayes played 14 minutes in that game in Washington and scored 10 points and logged three rebounds after the pregame incident at Capital One Arena. The key reserve will return to action Feb. 7 when the Lakers continue their home stand with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

With Hayes sidelined, the Lakers will be without one half of an already weak rim-protecting unit. Hayes and Deandre Ayton man the interior of a defense that allows the second-highest shooting percentage to opponents inside the restricted area.

What Hayes lacks in defensive prowess, though, he often makes up for on the other end of the floor as a gifted dunker. He accepted an invitation to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest along with Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren and San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant and on Jan. 26 proved himself worthy of that All-Star weekend appearance with an in-game between-the-legs dunk on a fastbreak.

Hayes, a Texas product and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averages 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 77.5% shooting from the field. He came off the bench in all but four of the Lakers' first 41 games of the season after spending more than half of last year in a starting role in the wake of the trade for Luka Dončić. The former New Orleans Pelican joined the Lakers in 2023 and last offseason re-signed with Los Angeles on a one-year contract.