Jay-Z bought three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes in support of LaVar Ball
Rap mogul supports the vision the outspoken father has for his brand and sons
Whether people love you or hate you is somewhat irrelevant if you have the support of rap mogul Jay-Z -- and LaVar Ball appears to have earned just that.
In an appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast, Jay-Z admitted to buying not one, not two, but three pairs of Big Baller Brand sneakers in support of LaVar's vision for his business.
"He may go about things wrong, he may have a big mouth. But I bought three pairs. Why did I buy three pairs? That man has a vision of his own," Jay-Z said. "Why wouldn't I support him? Why wouldn't I support him? He feels like he can move culture, and his son got a big enough name, and a big enough brand, that they can do it."
It's a little bit like comparing apples to oranges, but Jay-Z likened LaVar's Big Baller startup to Nike just based on the simple fact that everyone has to start somewhere.
"Nike had to start somewhere. Why do we get so upset when we, us as a culture want to start our own shit? That shit is puzzling to me. I sit back like, and I'm like, 'This makes no sense.' Why can't he start a sneaker [company]? [People say] 'You're dumb, your sneakers are terrible.' They [weren't] any more terrible than ... I've seen some bad sneakers from Under Armour, I've seen some bad Michael Jordan sneakers. Horrible."
The public scrutiny surrounding Ball has always been his approach. From the way he handled Lonzo's draft process, to the way he rolled out his $495 pair of sneakers, the world we live in with social media has grown tired of LaVar because of his polarizing nature. But beyond those antics is hard work and motivation to build a successful brand, and that's enough reason for Jay-Z to hop on board the Big Baller train.
