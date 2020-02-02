Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to dominant win in showdown with Sixers: Takeaways

The first three times the Philadelphia 76ers played the Boston Celtics this season, they won all three games by a combined 30 points. As for Saturday night's matchup between the two teams? Well, it did not follow the same script. The Celtics jumped out to a double digit lead after just five minutes, and ran away with things in the second half before securing a comprehensive 116-95 win.

Gordon Hayward couldn't keep his 20-point scoring streak going, as he went just 1 of 11, but Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were on the case. The dynamic duo combined for 57 points on 20-of-42 shooting to lead the way, and Boston's bench stepped up with 34 big points to boost the team.

The Sixers had a brutal night on the offensive end, shooting 36.9 percent from the field overall, and 21.2 percent from 3 while also turning the ball over 14 times. Ben Simmons went for 23 points and nine rebounds, but Joel Embiid might as well not have suited up, going 1-of-11 from the field for 11 points.

Here are a few key takeaways from the Celtics' impressive win:

Brown and Tatum impress

After struggling for a variety of reasons last season, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are finally making the leap everyone projected following their impressive showing in the 2018 playoffs. Tatum will be going to his first All-Star Game this month, while Brown had a strong case to join him in Chicago. And on Saturday night they showed why the Celtics have such a bright future.

Brown got off to a quick start, scoring the Celtics' first five points, and kept it rolling to the tune of 32 points and nine rebounds on 13-of-23 shooting. Tatum didn't have quite as strong of a shooting night, going 7-of-19, but he got to the line for 10 free throws, which helped him put up 25 points.

There were two possessions in the third quarter, in particular, where Brown put on an absolute show. First, he used his strength to bully Simmons inside and get himself a little jump hook. Then later, he shook Matisse Thybulle out of his shoes for an easy finger roll.

Not bad. Not bad at all. pic.twitter.com/UgtHFnIT8L — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 2, 2020

Tatum, meanwhile, had some impressive highlights of his own, throwing down an absolute poster on his old friend Al Horford, and chasing down Shake Milton for a huge block.

Boston haunts Embiid again

The Celtics have been something of a bogeyman for Joel Embiid over the years, but that was in large part due to Al Horford's defensive abilities. With the veteran big man now in Philly alongside Embiid, he played well in each of his first two games against the Celtics this season. He was dominant in their last meeting in Boston, in particular.

But through a combination of it being just his third game back from a thumb injury that kept him out three weeks, some early foul trouble and strong defense from the Celtics, Embiid just could not find a rhythm in this game and returned to his old ways against his rival. Shooting a putrid 1-of-11 from the field, Embiid finished with just 11 points, five rebounds and four turnovers. And if that wasn't enough he got dunked on and taunted by backup Celtics point guard Brad Wannamaker.

The biggest key to the Celtics' success is that they kept him away from the rim, or fouled him when he did get deep position. Just 15 seconds into the game, he got inside and scored an easy jump hook over Daniel Theis. He didn't make another shot, scoring only from the free-throw line the rest of the game.

Check out his shot chart. He did miss a couple put-backs, but other than that he was taking jumpers, and the Celtics -- and every other team in the league -- will live with that, because he's borderline unguardable on the block.

Embiid's shot chart vs. the Celtics NBA.com/Stats

He straight up didn't score against the Raptors back in November, so it definitely wasn't his worst game of the season, but it was right up there.

Celtics dominate at the line

The Celtics are a very good free throw shooting team, checking in at fifth in the league with an 80.3 percent mark. Their main problem is they don't get there often, shooting just 22.5 free throws per game, which is 19th in the league.

It's been a source of concern for the team for a few seasons now, and it's impressive they manage to consistently be one of the best offenses in the league without shooting many free throws. In fact, this season they're the only top-10 offense in the league not also in the top-15 in free throws attempted.

But on Saturday night, it was no problem whatsoever. Tatum and Brown were aggressive early and often, getting downhill into the paint and setting a tone for how the rest of the game would go. Together, those two combined to shoot 13 of 17 from the line, while the team went 32 of 41. Forget this season, that was the most free throws they've shot in a game since putting up 43 in a win over the Knicks back in 2016.

They were even more important in this game, as they shot just 8 of 30 from beyond the arc. It's much easier to survive those kind of poor shooting nights when you're getting free shots at the line. With Brown, Tatum, Hayward and Walker, this is a team that should be shooting more free throws, and it will be interesting to see if this game helps change their approach at all in terms of trying to get inside and draw fouls more often.