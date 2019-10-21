Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to four-year, $115 million extension, per report
After contentious negotiations, Jaylen Brown will remain with the Celtics for the long haul
Negotiations may have been contentious, but Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics managed to get on the same page before Monday's rookie contract extension deadline.
Brown agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That deal is a far cry from the four-year, $80 million pact Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Boston was offering. The sides typically start far apart on negotiations like this, but bridging such a large gap so close to the deadline is an impressive feat.
This is the first rookie extension that Boston has signed any player to in a decade. The last Celtic to extend prior to hitting free agency was Rajon Rondo in 2009.
CBS Sports will continue to update this story as it develops.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA over/under picks for all 30 teams
Some teams are going to be happier than others with how this season goes
-
Raptors vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Raptors vs. Pelicans on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
Jackson, Barnes on China, modern NBA
The two former players talked with CBS Sports in advance of the debut of their new video podcast,...
-
Hield, Kings agree on 4-year extension
Hield wanted a long-term commitment from Sacramento, and he just got it
-
Pacers' Sabonis comments on trade rumors
Sabonis and the Pacers are reportedly 'far apart' on extension talks
-
3 thoughts on Siakam's extension
Siakam agreed to a four-year, $130 maximum extension with the NBA champs on Saturday