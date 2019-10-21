Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to four-year, $115 million extension, per report

After contentious negotiations, Jaylen Brown will remain with the Celtics for the long haul

Negotiations may have been contentious, but Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics managed to get on the same page before Monday's rookie contract extension deadline. 

Brown agreed to a four-year, $115 million contract extension with the Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. That deal is a far cry from the four-year, $80 million pact Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Boston was offering. The sides typically start far apart on negotiations like this, but bridging such a large gap so close to the deadline is an impressive feat. 

This is the first rookie extension that Boston has signed any player to in a decade. The last Celtic to extend prior to hitting free agency was Rajon Rondo in 2009. 

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as it develops. 

Sam Quinn joined CBS sports as a basketball writer in 2019. Prior to that, he wrote for 247Sports and Bleacher Report. He is a New York native and NYU graduate who also has roots in Florida and California. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories