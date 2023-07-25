Jaylen Brown has agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania. The deal -- the richest in league history -- will be fully guaranteed and include a trade kicker, but the final year will not include a player option, according to Charania. Brown, whose last contract was below both his max and his market value, became eligible for a supermax extension once he earned All-NBA honors this season.

However, it took time for the two sides to agree to the specifics of a deal. Brown was eligible for this contract on July 1, but it seems as though the two sides spent most of July negotiating the bells and whistles on the deal. In the end, both sides managed to get meaningful concessions. Brown got a fully guaranteed deal with a trade kicker should he ever be moved. Boston got an extra year of team control by denying him a player-option in the final year of the deal.

