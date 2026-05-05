It's been an eventful few days for Jaylen Brown. On Saturday, with Jayson Tatum out, he was charged with leading the Boston Celtics through the most important game of their season, a winner-take-all Game 7 against the rival Philadelphia 76ers. Despite shouldering the No. 1 option load for most of Boston's 56-win season, he ultimately came up just short in a 109-100 defeat. A bitter Brown accused 76ers star Joel Embiid of flopping after the game.

On Sunday, a still seemingly frustrated Brown took to Twitch for a stream that included a number of notable comments:

He doubled down on the accusations against Embiid. "Joel Embiid is a great player, one of the best bigs in f---ing basketball history, flops. He knows it. This ain't breaking news," Brown said.

He accused the officials, who whistled him for 10 offensive fouls in the series primarily for using his off-arm to create space as a driver, of having an agenda against him. "Why are you targeting me? They clearly had an agenda," he said. "Maybe because I spoke, I was critical of the refs in the regular season. So you know how they responded? 'We're gonna call every, you're gonna lead the playoffs in offensive fouls.'

He called this his "favorite" season in the NBA despite representing his earliest personal postseason exit (Boston was eliminated in the first round in 2021 as well, but Brown was injured). "This group was a special group. I'm so proud of this group and the way we played. I wish we trusted that style of play a little bit more, but I know the playoffs kind of shifted our rotations and what we wanted to do. But I am so proud, and it was my favorite year of my basketball career," he said. Notably, this was Brown's first season as his team's leading scorer. He set new career-highs in points (28.7 per game), field goal attempts (21.7), free throw attempts (7.5) and usage rate (36.2%) this season.

These comments would raise eyebrows even under normal circumstances, but in light of Boston's playoff disappointment, broader roster issues and balance sheet crunch, they've become immediate trade rumor fodder. Boston, after all, has been linked to the biggest name on the trade market.

In April, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Celtics "are known to be interested" in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The timing seemed a bit peculiar. The Celtics were, at the time, the Eastern Conference favorite. Acquiring Antetokounmpo would sure require trading either Brown or Tatum, and no team on its way to the Finals would give up a homegrown star for someone two years older and substantially more injury-prone. But Boston's loss opened that door. On Monday, Marc Stein called the Celtics a "team to watch" for Antetokounmpo on an appearance on SiriusXM Radio.

Now, we're still very early into the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. There aren't even sweepstakes yet. He may ultimately elect to re-sign with the Bucks. He's eligible for an extension this offseason, and while he technically can't sign it until October, discussions will surely happen in the background, and if he indicates he doesn't plan to re-up, Bucks owner Wes Edens has already indicated Milwaukee will trade him. So, let's say that's where we're headed. Does a Brown-for-Antetokounmpo deal make sense? Let's break it down from all angles and try to figure out who ultimately says no.

Why would the Celtics be interested?

Well, let's start with the obvious: Giannis Antetokounmpo is a better all-around basketball player than Jaylen Brown. Pretty straightforward, right? There are a number of ways to build a championship team, but the depth path isn't nearly as available to Boston as it was in 2024. Brown was on a sub-max rookie extension at the time, while Tatum, due in part to a design flaw in the Rose Rule, was only playing on a 25% max. Now, both are locked into 35% max deals -- the biggest contract any player can sign.

Antetokoumpo will eventually extend on similar terms. If building a depth-centric team isn't possible with two players earning two-thirds of your cap, then an alternative is to ensure that you're getting the most possible bang for all of those bucks. You'd rather have an MVP-candidate making a 35% max than a standard, All-NBA player making that much.

The stylistic appeal here runs much deeper for Boston. Few teams in the NBA rely on 3-pointers as much as Boston does. The Celtics had the fourth-highest 3-point attempt rate in the NBA this season... and this was a down year. The Celtics led the NBA in 2024, and in 2025, they became the first team in NBA history to attempt more 3s than 2s.

The counter to this 3-point-heavy style? No team in the NBA had a lower free-throw rate than the Celtics this season, and no team attempted fewer shots in the restricted area. Boston essentially lives on jumpers. If they go in, the Celtics are unstoppable. But jumpers are inherently high-variance. In a 100-game series, the Celtics might never lose. In a seven-game setting, however, all it takes is a few off-nights to end your season. There are other reasons why the Celtics have lost three playoff series as heavy favorites in the past four years, but that's the biggest. Boston was held below 30% on 3-pointers in all four of its losses to Philadelphia.

This is where Giannis comes in. He is a one-man path to balance. No player in the NBA generates more rim-pressure than he does. He could give Boston the steadier source of offense it needs when the shots stop falling in the playoffs, and they, in turn, could give him a roster with plenty of shooters to take advantage of the rim-pressure he generates. After all, if the Celtics can generate 40 or 50 good 3s every night without forcing defenses to collapse on the basket, just imagine what they could do with a driver like that? The two sides would amplify one another.

The defense upside would be enormous as well, though it comes with some questions. The Celtics struggled to defend Philadelphia's pick-and-roll in part because their big men, Neemias Queta, Luka Garza and Nikola Vučević, simply aren't defensively versatile enough to play at the level of the screen. Queta is a strong drop defender hanging near the rim, and the others are offense-centric, so when they dropped, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe could take all of the pull-up jumpers they wanted, and when they tried to play higher, the 76er guards blew past them.

But there's no pick-and-roll coverage that Antetokounmpo can't play, and given Tatum's incredible rebounding and willingness to guard centers in certain matchups, Boston could theoretically play them without another big man on the floor, making them virtually unstoppable offensively. There are minor gaps the Celtics would probably want to address, like finding a better point-of-attack defender to throw at quick guards like Philadelphia's, and perhaps trading for a more defensively viable center who can shoot to protect Tatum from the regular-season grind of guarding bigs (maybe Myles Turner could be in the deal?), but those issues are small potatoes here. The basic concept of Antetokounmpo-plus-Tatum-plus shooting should yield a contending roster if it stays healthy.

Why would the Bucks be interested?

The answer here is obviously contextual. The answer is "yes" if nobody makes a better offer and no if somebody does. For now, we'll walk through the "nobody makes a better offer" path, and we'll do it with the provision that Boston also includes substantial draft capital in the deal. That's more doable for Boston than you might think. Their 2032 first-round pick is frozen because they were above the second apron last season, but that doesn't create any Stepien Rule impediments. That means their only off-limits draft pick is in 2029. Their 2027, 2031 and 2033 picks are all in play along with No. 27 overall this season.

An important consideration guiding Milwaukee's rebuilding process is that they don't control any of their own first-round picks through the 2030 NBA Draft. They're still paying out the last few picks on the 2020 Jrue Holiday deal (worth it!) and after that, start paying off the picks they spent in the 2023 Damian Lillard trade (less so!). An organic rebuild is not, at least for the moment, on the table for the Bucks, and it probably doesn't make sense for them to over-index on regaining control of their own picks, either, because lottery reform is going to substantially weaken tanking as a roster-building strategy.

Milwaukee's preference, therefore, would seem to be acquiring a young, All-Star player to replace Antetokounmpo as the team's centerpiece. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne cited Evan Mobley and VJ Edgecombe as targets at the deadline, and if someone like that is available, well, that might be checkmate for Boston and the field.

If not, the 29-year-old Brown would appeal to Milwaukee for a different reason: contract control. He's locked in for three more seasons, and he's extension-eligible for two beyond that this summer. Getting stars to commit to markets like Milwaukee long-term is no easy feat. Brown seemed to like being a No. 1 option in Boston this season, and Milwaukee, like Boston, is loaded with shooting.

The Bucks could look at Brown as a superstar who would potentially embrace playing in Milwaukee and lift them up in the short term while they wait out their pick debt. A championship with Brown as their best player is probably unlikely, but selling tickets and keeping fans engaged matters in markets like Milwaukee. If that is a priority for ownership, Brown checks that box. The Celtics may have lost in the first round, but they won 56 regular-season games. That would be a pretty big victory for Milwaukee any time in the near future. By the time Brown ages out of stardom, the Bucks would hopefully have control of their own picks again and be able to chart out a new path from there.

Don't sleep on the long-term value of deep-future Celtics picks, either. Antetokounmpo is 31, injury-prone and plays a style heavily dependent on athleticism. If he starts to fade, even in a flattened lottery environment, those picks have upside. If nothing else, they're chips the Bucks could use to build a roster around Brown. There's also some double-dipping potential here, much like Portland did in the Lillard deal by getting picks from the Bucks and then more picks from Boston for flipping Holiday. If the Bucks don't want Brown themselves, but don't get a better offer, they could get picks from Boston to make the Antetokounmpo trade and then force another team to send them picks for Brown. That would probably lead to a fair amount of short-term pain, but it would give the Bucks a deep and diverse set of draft assets to build with for the long haul.

Would Giannis be interested in Boston?

This is the essential question here, because nobody is trading for Antetokounmpo without his say-so because he can simply walk as a 2027 free agent to one of the handful of desirable teams that have saved cap space for him. If he says "Knicks only," well, that's probably where he's going. If he's open-minded, Boston holds a lot of appeal.

Their organizational competence is a big part of that, of course. In April, Antetokounmpo went out of their way to praise Boston coach Joe Mazzulla. "Like, you saw I talked with coach Joe Mazzulla," Antetokounmpo told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "I said, 'You had so many opportunities to make excuses, but you didn't.' And he said, 'Oh, they're good players.' I said, no. It's about the mentality that you instilled in your place."

The real advantage Boston has, though, is geography. Sure, it has relative proximity to Greece compared to Western Conference teams if that winds up factoring in here, but it's where they're not close to that matters: San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Antetokounmpo, at every turn, has indicated that if he leaves the Bucks, it will be to pursue a second championship above all else. Going West means potentially having to beat both the Thunder and the Spurs in a series just to reach the Finals. Staying in the East means avoiding them until the Finals.

The East is by no means as weak as it's been in years past, especially with Indiana presumably re-entering the picture next season, but it has no answer for the Thunder and Spurs. Those are the NBA's two best teams, and it's highly unlikely Antetokounmpo is changing that through a trade. Being better than them over a full season isn't a realistic goal. But winning four seven-game series? That's more attainable with the proper strategy. That means curating your path with weaker opponents and playing for a team that can increase variance against a likely superior opponent. Boston, through its 3-point volume, does that.

Boston checks every box a potential Antetokounmpo team should. It has shooting. It has a co-star in Tatum who should thrive next to Antetokounmpo for many of the same reasons Khris Middleton did. It has a coach and an organization he seems to respect. But the biggest box here is, or should be, avoiding the Thunder and Spurs for as long as possible and then beating only one of them. Boston is the team best-equipped to do so.

So... who says no?

Were I to make a guess today, it would be that Antetokounmpo would indeed be willing to extend in Boston, the Celtics would be willing to pull the trigger, but the Bucks would be able to find a better offer.

The Celtics have resisted Brown overtures for years, including for future Hall of Famers like Kevin Durant. The contracts change the equation this time around. Tatum and Brown are absolutely good enough to be a championship duo when they also have the best supporting cast in the league as they did in 2024. Given their contracts and the asset disadvantage Boston is facing compared to teams like the Spurs and Thunder, I find it unlikely they'll be able to reassemble a supporting cast as stellar as the Jrue Holiday-Al Horford-Kristaps Porziņģis trio they won with in 2024. Even Derrick White is getting older. He turns 32 in July and had a bad series against the 76ers.

That forces Boston to take one of two approaches. They can either upgrade in one of the 35% max slots or they can trade one of them for a haul of smaller, cheaper assets. Since both of them are in their prime, the latter seems unlikely. There's just no guarantee that you could rebuild a championship-caliber team quickly enough to take advantage of how good they are now. Why waste two of three years of their peak? Even if you're shortening your window by trading for an older player and even if his injuries make him a risk, Antetokounmpo might be the only gettable star good enough to raise Boston's ceiling back up to championship levels.

Tatum, as the superior player and frankly the one who causes fewer headaches (he's never had a controversial Twitch stream, for example), seems untouchable. If someone is moving here, it's Brown. If Boston put Tatum on the table? That would likely clinch Antetokounmpo. It just isn't ultimately worth it. Brown can't rebound, pass or guard centers like Tatum does, nor is he as accomplished a playoff scorer. Antetokounmpo probably needs those things in a co-star moving forward, both in the playoffs and to get through the 82-game grind.

But if Boston's offer is indeed Brown and picks, or perhaps something like Brown, White and picks for Antetokounmpo and Turner (to give the Celtics that spacing center they'd need), the Bucks would ultimately be stuck in win-now mode with a worse win-now player. If that's a position they're forced into, well, then they don't have a choice. But if this is a truly open bidding war, given how chaotic the playoffs have been, it's hard to imagine some team doesn't throw someone younger their way.

Cleveland almost flamed out against Toronto. If it had, Mobley would have been a realistic target. Houston's postseason was a disaster. Alperen Sengun seems more gettable than ever. Would Charlotte offer someone out of its young core? Might there be a top pick in June's draft on the table somehow? When the dust settles, it's just hard to imagine someone isn't willing to give the Bucks a player of similar or slightly lesser stature to Brown who is several years younger. Such a player would give the Bucks more long-term flexibility. They wouldn't be committed to trying to win right now.

And that's where Antetokounmpo comes in. If he says "I want Boston and only Boston," well, that might scare off any other potential suitors. Even if the Celtics make a short list alongside teams like the Knicks and Heat, Boston's offer trumps theirs. They probably wouldn't win an open bidding war, but a Brown-centric offer is far better than anything those other, popular suitors are expected to put on the board. If he wants the Celtics, he can probably make the Celtics happen. At this point, the ball is still in his court.