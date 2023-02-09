The Boston Celtics entered Wednesday night's showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers down three starters in Marcus Smart (ankle), Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams III (ankle). By the end of the first half that number was up to four after Jaylen Brown took an accidental elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum.

With just under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Brown missed a 3-point opportunity from the corner and the rebound bounced straight up in the air. Brown went to get his own miss, while Tatum came towards the ball from the other direction. Unfortunately, there wasn't quite enough communication, and Tatum rocked Brown in the jaw with an elbow as he grabbed the ball.

Brown immediately collapsed to the floor grabbing his face and went straight to the locker room. A short time later the team officially declared him out for the remainder of the game with what they termed a facial contusion. At this point it's unclear if there's any further issue.

The Celtics will obviously hope that Brown escaped a serious injury here. They have been banged up in recent weeks, with Brown, Smart, Horford and Williams all missing time at various points, which has played a big role in their mini slump; entering Wednesday night's contest they had lost four of their last seven games. As a result, their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference is down to just one game over the surging Milwaukee Bucks.