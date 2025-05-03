The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to face each other in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Celtics are coming into this series as the favorites just because they're the defending champions. At the same time, the Knicks will have to recover quickly after a hard-fought first-round series win against the Detroit Pistons that ended on a Jalen Brunson game-winning shot to close out the series in six games.

It's a highly anticipated matchup as these two rival teams face off for the first time in the playoffs since 2013. It's also the first time they've met past the first round of the playoffs since 1984 in the conference finals.

"It's a great stage for basketball, just all the history between Boston and New York," Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said after the team's practice on Saturday.

"It's excellent to be able to live in that, I don't take that for granted. I think a lot of people will be excited watching this series because of the history. It's our job to come out and put on a great performance, and take care of business ... Boston vs. New York, it don't get too much better than that."

Boston vs. New York is perhaps the oldest NBA rivalry, but one that hasn't had this kind of excitement in quite some time. Over the past two decades, both teams have ebbed and flowed when it came to putting quality rosters on the floor. The Knicks have fallen short in that category by comparison, as the Celtics have remained competitive for a better part of the last 20 years.

But now, both teams have rosters that can contend for an NBA title. The Celtics come into it with the edge as the defending champions, but the Knicks are hungry. Brunson, the league's Clutch Player of the Year, routinely turns in MVP-level performances. Karl-Anthony Towns has had no issue acclimating to his new team this season after being traded in the offseason. OG Anunoby is the head of the snake defensively and is a consistent 3-point threat on the other end. Josh Hart is the Swiss army knife whose hustle and activity on defense are always crucial to New York's success.

The Celtics have Brown and Jayson Tatum, who make up one of the most lethal one-two punches in the league. Kristaps Porzingis is the ultimate X-factor, providing rim protection on one end while being a versatile scoring threat on the other. Derrick White is perhaps the most significant role player in the league, while Jrue Holiday is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. Then there's the recently named Sixth Man of the Year, Payton Pritchard, who has a knack for hitting big shots for this Boston team.

It's two storied franchises playing in two historic venues, and the fanbases are as passionate as they can get in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson sends Knicks fans, celebrities into a frenzy with game-winning 3-pointer to eliminate Pistons Brad Botkin

When asked how the Celtics would avoid getting caught up in the moment of playing inside Madison Square Garden and the hostile environment it could provide, Porzingis wasn't too concerned.

"You're making it seem like we're just going to get caught off guard -- it comes with experience. I can ask the same thing. They're going to have to come here to Boston and experience this. Maybe ask them this question," Porzingis jokingly said.

"But we have the experience, of course, it's going to be a big stage. It's going to be fun, it's just going to add more to the whole thing. New York fans are always great, and Boston fans are always super invested. Even between the fanbases, it's going to be a war. It makes the rivalry even more fun as a fan and a player."

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals starts Monday.