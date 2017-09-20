Jaylen Brown says Kyrie Irving may have a point, 'The world may appear to be flat'

Kyrie Irving's theory on the Earth being flat generated quite a debate during the All-Star break when he brought up his viewpoints on the popular podcast of his former Cavs teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson.

As you can imagine, not many people sided with Irving's theory. But in his short time in Boston, it seems he might have already won over one of his teammates on the theory.

While second-year guard Jaylen Brown isn't quite ready to fully commit to Irving's flat Earth theory, he's got an open mind and plenty of questions for his new teammate.

"I'm not yet ready to make my comment or statement on that, but as of what my eyes have told me, the world may appear to be flat," Brown told ESPN. "Kyrie may very well have a point. So we'll see."

As crazy as it might sound, Irving's beliefs are ironclad, so the discussion between the two should make for an interesting one.

"This is not even a conspiracy theory," Irving said in February. "The Earth is flat. It's right in front of our faces. I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lied to us."