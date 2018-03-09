Jaylen Brown suffers frightening fall after dunk, walks off court under own power
Brown landed on his upper back and neck area
Jaylen Brown suffered a terrifying fall during the third quarter of the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.
Driving down the lane, Brown went up for a dunk, and his momentum caused his legs to swing up toward the rim. As that happened, he lost his grip on the rim, and fell straight down, landing directly on his upper back and neck.
Warning: It's a pretty nasty fall, if you'd rather not watch the video.
After landing, Brown's arms seemed to seize up, and he lay motionless on his back for a few minutes. Everyone fell silent at the Target Center, as the medical staff brought out the stretcher. It certainly seemed that Brown had sustained a serious injury.
But thankfully, the athletic second-year guard was soon up on his feet. Stunningly, he managed to walk off the court under his own power, and even waved to the Timberwolves crowd on his way down the tunnel.
The fall, and the stretcher, of course brought back memories of Gordon Hayward's injury from opening night.
Thankfully, it seems that Brown has, at the very least, escaped a serious injury.
