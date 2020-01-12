Jayson Tatum breaks himself and Celtics out of slump with career-high 41 points in just three quarters
Tatum finished 16-of-22 from the field to lead the Celtics over the Pelicans
Late in the third quarter of the Boston Celtics' 140-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Jayson Tatum posted up Lonzo Ball on the elbow and took an entry pass from Kemba Walker. Facing up the Pelicans guard, Tatum quickly jab-stepped, and blew by Ball before gliding to the rim for an easy bucket.
It was a smooth move, but an otherwise unremarkable play, except for the fact that it gave Tatum 41 points on the night, which was a new career-high, besting the 39 points he put up just a few weeks ago against the Hornets. Tatum finished 16-of-22 from the field, including 6-of-9 from 3-point land, the latter of which was also a new career-high. He also chipped in six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Not bad for just 30 minutes.
After finishing an and-one on the very first possession, Tatum was off and running, and there was nothing the Pelicans could do to slow him down. Whether it was at the rim or behind the 3-point line, Tatum pretty much did whatever he wanted, taking advantage of a lackadaisical Pels defense. While the shooting was stellar, perhaps the best sign for Celtics was Tatum's interior finishing. He's struggled at the rim this season, shooting just 55.8 percent in the restricted area, but on Saturday night he went 7-of-8.
Tatum's performance was mighty impressive regardless of the situation or opponent, but considering the slump both he and the team were going through, it couldn't have come at a better time. The Celtics had lost three games in a row heading into Saturday night's contest -- their longest losing streak of the season -- and Tatum was mired in a shooting slump. Over the Celtics' first five games in January, Tatum was averaging 17.4 points, and shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 20 percent from downtown.
Getting Tatum back on track, and securing a win in the process was a perfect result at home against a bad team. Now 26-11, the Celtics are locked in a tight battle with multiple other teams for the second spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks, and will need every victory they can get in order to secure homecourt advantage in the first round.
And they aren't going to get there without Tatum playing well. They can't expect 40 points every night, but they need him to play much more like he did on Saturday than, how he did in the previous five games this month.
