Jayson Tatum defends LeBron James' reaction to viral Bronny James slam dunk
LeBron James caught quite a bit of criticism for his antics over the weekend
Over the weekend, Bronny James threw down a very impressive slam dunk in Las Vegas that sealed the win for the North Coast Blue Chips during an AAU tournament.
Following the dunk, LeBron James, who was on hand for the game, absolutely lost his mind and faced a fair amount of criticism for his antics. On Monday, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum came to James' defense and tweeted that it's good to see James being "genuinely happy" for his son.
As a fellow father, Tatum showed his support for James and hopes to be just as supportive as James is when his own son gets older.
The Celtics star's comments come after James faced harsh criticism for going wild following his son's huge slam dunk. James stepped off the baseline and expressed his excitement after the play and he even lost his shoe during the celebration.
Bronny James is one of the more interesting high school prospects in the country based on his talent and last name. James could end up playing at any blue blood school when it's time to make his collegiate decision or even jump straight to the NBA if the league changes the draft age by the time he is eligible.
