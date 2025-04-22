Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful for Game 2 against the Orlando Magic Wednesday night with a right distal radius bone bruise. The All-Star forward hurt his right wrist during their 103-86 win in Game 1 of their first-round series against Orlando on Sunday afternoon, but didn't sound particularly concerned about it after the game.

"It's all right," Tatum told reporters on Sunday. "I just fell on it, landed on it."

Tatum's wrist was "throbbing for a second," he said, but then "it kind of went away." He said he got an X-ray after the game and it came back "clean."

Early in the fourth quarter, Tatum used a screen from Al Horford off the ball to get some space, and took a pass from Jrue Holiday that led him right to the basket. As Tatum elevated, he was met in the air by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. The Magic duo sent him crashing to the ground, and he landed awkwardly on his right wrist.

The initial foul was called on Caldwell-Pope. It was upgraded to a flagrant after a lengthy review.

"The illegal contact by Pope and then the ensuing follow through to a player in the air and vulnerable, with a potential for injury, is upgraded to a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1," crew chief Zach Zarba said during the broadcast.

Tatum remained in the game, though he did miss both of the ensuing free throws. He got his wrist taped and actually had some of his best scoring moments of the day after the scary fall, but appeared to be favoring the wrist as the fourth quarter progressed. He finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, but shot just 8 of 22 from the field.

When Tatum checked out, he kept his right hand by his side and could only be seen using his left hand to high-five his teammates. In the closing seconds, the broadcast showed him grabbing at his wrist and flexing it as he sat on the bench.

We'll see if Tatum's wrist progresses between now and Game 2 Wednesday night, but given the 17-point easy win Boston had against Orlando in Game 1, it would make sense that the Celtics would be cautious with their franchise star. Sitting Tatum for Game 2 may be smart as Boston tries to win a second consecutive title (+200 to win the championship, per BetMGM), because as talented as the Magic are, it's difficult to see them putting up much of a fight against the Celtics, even without Tatum.