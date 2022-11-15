The controversial technical foul Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum received during his team's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night will be rescinded by the league, according to Gary Washburn.

Early in the second quarter, Tatum was called for a blocking foul while trying to guard Thunder forward Aleksej Pokuševski. That call came just seconds after he had missed a layup on the other end, and he clapped his hands in frustration -- likely at himself more than anything else. The officials didn't see it that way, however, and Tatum was hit with a technical foul.

Tatum looked around in shock while the broadcast complained about the ref's overreaction. Even Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant weighed in on the decision. Taking to Twitter, Durant wrote, "Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I've seen in the nba in a while. I'm actually laughing."

The league has started to crack down on players making demonstrative motions toward the officials, and Tatum is a frequent complainer so this may have been a reputation call. It's clear, though, that he was upset with himself more than anything and the ref made a mistake here.

Thankfully for Tatum and the Celtics, the call didn't cost them in the long run. Tatum remained in the game and helped lead the Celtics' fourth-quarter comeback. He scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth as the Celtics turned around a 15-point deficit to win their seventh consecutive game. Now 11-3, the Celtics boast the best record in the league.