Jazz center Rudy Gobert helped off court vs. Celtics, reportedly has MCL sprain

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert left Friday's game against the Boston Celtics with a left knee injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the initial diagnosis is a sprained MCL. Gobert will undergo an MRI to further assess the damage.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert still needs to undergo an MRI on injured left knee, but early evaluation suggests a Grade 1 MCL sprain, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 16, 2017

Gobert was injured when teammate Derrick Favors fell backward into his knee less than two minutes into the game. Gobert walked off the court under his own power, but it was later announced that he would not return to the game.

Scary play here at the start of the #Celtics–Jazz game as 265-pound Derrick Favors falls against the knee of star center Rudy Gobert. Gobert was able limp off the court, but appeared to be in quite a bit of pain. pic.twitter.com/dY5tkm6xO4 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 16, 2017

This seems like deja vu for the Jazz, who saw Gobert miss 11 games earlier this season with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert had only played in five games since his return from the previous injury.

Later in the first half, Favors headed to the locker room with a cut on his forehead after taking an incidental elbow to the head from Boston's Jaylen Brown.