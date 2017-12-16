Jazz center Rudy Gobert helped off court vs. Celtics, reportedly has MCL sprain

Gobert, who missed 11 games earlier this season with a knee injury, will have an MRI

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert left Friday's game against the Boston Celtics with a left knee injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the initial diagnosis is a sprained MCL. Gobert will undergo an MRI to further assess the damage.

Gobert was injured when teammate Derrick Favors fell backward into his knee less than two minutes into the game. Gobert walked off the court under his own power, but it was later announced that he would not return to the game.

This seems like deja vu for the Jazz, who saw Gobert miss 11 games earlier this season with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert had only played in five games since his return from the previous injury.

Later in the first half, Favors headed to the locker room with a cut on his forehead after taking an incidental elbow to the head from Boston's Jaylen Brown.

