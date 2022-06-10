Earlier this month, Quin Snyder decided to step down as head coach of the Utah Jazz following eight seasons with the club. The team went 372-264 during his time in charge, and made the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. They never advanced beyond the second round, however, and often suffered collapses in the postseason.

Snyder was under contract until 2024, and the team was hopeful that he would stick around -- even going so far as to offer him a contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. But despite the Jazz's efforts to convince him otherwise, Snyder, who is currently in recovery after undergoing hip surgery, decided he was done.

Snyder's departure has left star guard Donovan Mitchell "unsettled and unnerved," per Wojnarowski, and while that doesn't mean his departure is imminent -- he's under contract until 2026, with a player option for the final season, and is yet to ask for a trade -- it does mean the Jazz must get this coaching hire correct.

On that front, the team is casting a wide net in its search for a new leader that reportedly includes Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts as well as Chris Quinn (Heat), Adrian Griffin (Raptors) and Kevin Young (Suns). G League Grand Rapids Gold coach Jason Terry will also receive an interview, per Shams Charania. Aside from several assistant coaches around the league, the Jazz will also look in-house and at former coaches. Here's a look at the initial candidates, per ESPN.

It's still too early in the process to know which way the Jazz are leaning, but we should know more in the coming days. With the 2022 NBA Draft just a few weeks away, and free agency starting in less than a month, the Jazz aren't going to want to wait long to make a decision.