Jazz escape with controversial win over Pelicans after no-call on last-second layup attempt by Brandon Ingram

The Utah Jazz went on the road and extended their winning streak to six games on Monday night with a 128-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. They've now won 11 out of 12 games and have climbed to fifth place in the Western Conference with a 24-12 record. But no one will be interested in talking about any of that after the way this game ended.

Let's just fast-forward right to the end and dive into one of the most controversial finishes we'll see all season. With 1:12 left to play, Donovan Mitchell pulled up for a little mid-range jumper to put the Jazz up, 128-126. After the two teams traded empty possessions the next few times down the floor, the Pelicans secured a defensive rebound with five seconds to play.

Brandon Ingram raced up the floor and tried to take the ball all the way to the rim, where he was denied by Rudy Gobert as time expired. Or at least that's what seemed to happen in real time. On the replay, it's clear that Gobert hacks Ingram across the arm while there's still time left on the clock. However, the referees didn't call a foul, and the Jazz celebrated their win.

Looks like the refs missed a foul that would’ve sent Brandon Ingram to the FT line to tie the game 😶



Understandably, the Pelicans were furious about the play, and coach Alvin Gentry spent a good chunk of time complaining to the officials. After a brief conversation amongst themselves, they went to the replay monitor for a review but still declared the game over. It was extremely confusing at the time, and after the game Gentry told reporters he got no explanation from the refs.

Later, however, referee Kane Fitzgerald spoke to the pool reporter about what happened at the end of the game. "On the last play we saw the drive to the basket by (Brandon) Ingram, and we felt during live play that Rudy (Gobert) played legal defense," Fitzergerald said. "The review was to make sure there wasn't a clock malfunction. After review, there was none. That made the game over."

The key point there from Fitzgerald is that the refs thought the play was clean in real time. While they probably agree now that it was a foul, there was no mechanism for them to overturn that ruling since you can't challenge a non-call, and referees can't retroactively assess fouls during clock reviews.

To be fair, that's an awfully tough call to make during live play, especially with how fast Ingram was attacking the basket, and where the contact occurred. Still, none of that will make the Pelicans feel better. There's no question that they should have had two free throws and a chance to send the game to overtime.