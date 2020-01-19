Jazz forward Royce O'Neale agrees to four-year, $36 million contract extension, per report

The Utah Jazz are winners of nine of their last 10 games, and have finally hit a groove midway through the season. Donovan Mitchell is putting up All-Star numbers, Bojan Bogdanovic has adjusted well to his new team and Rudy Gobert has been as dominant as ever in the paint and on defense. Everything has been clicking for the Jazz lately, who are sitting in fourth in the Western Conference, and one of the pieces who has consistently contributed to Utah's success this season just got rewarded.

Third-year forward Royce O'Neale agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension with the Jazz, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal could end up being a bargain for the Jazz.

O'Neale doesn't put up transcendent numbers -- he's averaging 6.2 points and 5.0 rebounds -- but he's been someone the Jazz can routinely count on to knock down a three, as he's hitting them at a 44.3 percent clip.

O'Neale is a solid floor spacer for Mitchell and Mike Conley, and is the best perimeter defender the Jazz have, embodying exactly what a 3-and-D player is. O'Neale was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, where the Jazz could've matched any contract an opposing team offered him.