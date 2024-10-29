Taylor Hendricks, a second-year forward for the Utah Jazz, left Monday's road game against the Dallas Mavericks on a stretcher after suffering a gruesome, non-contact leg injury. The video can be found here, but be warned, the injury is graphic.

The Jazz quickly ruled him out for the game with what they are calling a right ankle injury. The team has yet to confirm the severity of the injury, but ESPN is reporting that Hendricks suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle.

The injury came midway through the third quarter. Jordan Clarkson had just rebounded a Luka Doncic miss and the Jazz were running the floor. As Hendricks filled the right lane, he collapsed ahead of the baseline. It is unclear what exactly caused the injury, only that his right leg gave out and he fell to the floor. Hendricks was quickly taken out of the game from there.

Hendricks was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He spent part of his rookie season playing in the G-League, but was given a bigger role down the stretch. While his offense remains a work in progress, he has emerged as a strong defender for a young Jazz team still eagerly seeking young cornerstones for its rebuild.

The Jazz inserted him into their starting lineup this season, and he figured to get plenty of opportunity for growth as the season progressed. Now, Hendricks will almost certainly miss a significant amount of time.

Hendricks averaged 6.0 points and 6.0 rebounds through the Jazz's first two games and had two points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes before exiting Monday night's game. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 40 games last season.