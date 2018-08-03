Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell pays for iPhone repair for a fan who couldn't afford it

Jazz guard and all-around nice guy Donovan Mitchell continued to build his reputation with a random act of kindness at the Apple store recently. Twitter user Andrew Simeona said that his brother brought his iPhone in for a repair, but when he was quoted on the price he couldn't afford to fix it. Mitchell apparently overhead the exchange, and decided to pay for it for him.

I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development.



At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he'd have to pay to have his iphone repaired. He couldn't afford it. Spida overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best #takenote pic.twitter.com/NIKvoRBhlM — Andrew Simeona 🇼🇸🇬🇷 (@DeezyUte) August 2, 2018

Mitchell, who is just 21, had an outstanding rookie season for the Jazz. He averaged 20.5 points per game as a rookie and immediately became a leader, not only on the Jazz, but in the Salt Lake City and Utah community -- not to mention winning the Slam Dunk Competition. He went on to lead the Jazz to a playoff series win over the Thunder and became a fan favorite against the Rockets by doing this:

All of that, and he clearly has a good head on his shoulders. He hosted a charity event right after All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, and he replied to the tweet calling out his act of kindness with the modesty you'd expect.

All love ✊🏽 glad I could help! https://t.co/DS0Rd6wcZi — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 2, 2018

The Jazz have the star that they've always wanted in Mitchell. It's a bit surprising Jazz Twitter hasn't lit up with people asking if Gordon Hayward would do the same for a fan in need.