Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell pays for iPhone repair for a fan who couldn't afford it
With the cost of AppleCare, it's almost surprising Mitchell could cover it
Jazz guard and all-around nice guy Donovan Mitchell continued to build his reputation with a random act of kindness at the Apple store recently. Twitter user Andrew Simeona said that his brother brought his iPhone in for a repair, but when he was quoted on the price he couldn't afford to fix it. Mitchell apparently overhead the exchange, and decided to pay for it for him.
Mitchell, who is just 21, had an outstanding rookie season for the Jazz. He averaged 20.5 points per game as a rookie and immediately became a leader, not only on the Jazz, but in the Salt Lake City and Utah community -- not to mention winning the Slam Dunk Competition. He went on to lead the Jazz to a playoff series win over the Thunder and became a fan favorite against the Rockets by doing this:
All of that, and he clearly has a good head on his shoulders. He hosted a charity event right after All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, and he replied to the tweet calling out his act of kindness with the modesty you'd expect.
The Jazz have the star that they've always wanted in Mitchell. It's a bit surprising Jazz Twitter hasn't lit up with people asking if Gordon Hayward would do the same for a fan in need.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Carter says he's not chasing rings
The 41-year-old Carter is gearing up for his 21st season, which is likely to be his last
-
How to watch: NBA Africa Game 2018
The third NBA Africa Game will be played in Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday
-
Finals set for The Basketball Tournament
Jimmer Fredette dazzles in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament, but his team falls...
-
NBA Star Index: LeBron, KD making waves
For the NBA, the most unpredictable time of year is after the season ends
-
Whiteside has 'great talk' with Heat
Whiteside is coming off a tumultuous season with the Heat, in which it seemed his future with...
-
Kobe's wife says there's no comeback
Vanessa Bryant says on Instagram that there won't be any surprise return to the Lakers by Kobe...