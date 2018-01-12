Jazz guard Rodney Hood fined $35,000 for slapping phone out of fan's hand

Jazz guard Rodney Hood isn't having a great week. First, he was ejected during Utah's win over the Wizards on Wednesday. On his way to the lockerroom, Hood slapped a phone out of the hand of a fan who was recording him. As a result, the NBA fined Hood $35,000 on Friday for his actions.

put rodney hood in the hall of fame literally right this instant pic.twitter.com/609CWD44fi — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 11, 2018

Utah guard Rodney Hood has been fined $35,000 for slapping a cell phone out of a fan's hand. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 12, 2018

The video does catch the fan saying something to Hood before his phone gets slapped out of his hand. Hood could have saved himself some money by blowing it off and ignoring the fan, but the NBA can be emotional. He's paying for it now. Literally.