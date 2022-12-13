Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back in your inbox. I hope everybody is enjoying the incredible theater that the World Cup and the NFL have been providing of late.

As a Paris Saint-Germain supporter, I'll be locked in on both World Cup semifinal matchups. By the time this arrives in your inbox, we'll likely have a good idea whether or not Lionel Messi will have another chance to vie for his first World Cup title this weekend. On the other hand, Wednesday's contest offers heavy PSG ties with star Kylian Mbappe leading France against underdog Morocco, who has PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi on its roster. It's quite possible that it'll be an PSG World Cup Final this weekend, which would be music to my ears.

Until then, let's dive into Tuesday's picks!

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Pelicans at Jazz, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: New Orleans Pelicans -2 Bet Now

Key Trend : The Pelicans are 5-1 ATS in their last six games

: The Pelicans are 5-1 ATS in their last six games The Pick: Pelicans -1.5 (-110)

It may come as a surprise to some, but the Pelicans currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with an impressive 18-8 record. On Tuesday, they'll be facing a Jazz team that enjoyed a hot start, but has finally come back down to earth. That's why I'm more than comfortable siding with the Pelicans and this small number -- even on the road.

New Orleans has won seven consecutive games, including back-to-back contests against the Suns over the weekend. Zion Williamson has been playing out of his mind lately, averaging 30.8 points-per-game and shooting 65.9 percent from the field during the month of December. And Williamson is just the tip of the iceberg for a team that averages 117.6 points-per-game (third in the NBA). Combine that with the likes of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, and Herbert Jones and it's no wonder this team's offense is as dangerous as it is.

On top of that, the Jazz have dropped eight of their last 11 games, including going 2-5 ATS over their last seven home contests. Utah will also be without star guard Collin Sexton, who is dealing with a hamstring strain. The Jazz are simply floundering right now while the Pelicans are playing their best basketball of the season. With a line this small, don't hesitate and ride with the Pelicans.

💰 More NBA Picks

Celtics at Lakers, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Boston Celtics -3.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Celtics -3.5 (-110): -- This is one where I'm surprised the line isn't a little bit higher, but Vegas is likely factoring in the fact that the Celtics are on the road. Still, I'll gladly take the points here against a Lakers team that really hasn't been impressive this season.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have an NBA-best 21-7 record and average a league-leading 119.3 points-per-game. Young center Robert Williams has yet to play a minute this season and this group still possesses an insane amount of depth. Entering Tuesday, Jayson Tatum is averaging a career-best 30.0 points-per-game while shooting 36.0 percent from beyond the arc. As a team, Boston is shooting 39.1 percent from three, which is good for second in the NBA.

As if the Celtics' offense wasn't enough of a reason to love this small spread, the Lakers' defense has been downright brutal. Los Angeles is allowing 116.3 points-per-game, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. The Lakers are better at defending the three, but even with LeBron James and Anthony David filling up the stat sheet, there's just not much else to like with this Lakers group. I'm more than happy to take the Celtics' side here.

Key Trend: The Celtics are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against a team with a losing record

Pelicans at Jazz, 9 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

The Pick: Zion Williamson Over 27.5 Points (-131): -- As I mentioned above, I absolutely love the Pelicans tonight -- so much so that I'm willing to double dip with Zion Williamson's points prop in this spot. The Pelicans big man has scored at least 29 points in five of his last six games while topping the 30-point mark in four of those six contests. Williamson has been extremely efficient, too. The former top pick has shot 64.3 percent or better in four of his five games this month. He's also drilling 74.1 percent of his attempts from the free throw line and has attempted double-digit free throws in five of his last six games.

Against a team like the Jazz that gives up the ninth-most points-per-game in the NBA, Williamson should feast.

Key Trend: Williamson has scored at least 29 points in five of his last six games