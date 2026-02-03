The Utah Jazz look to snap a six-game losing streak when they battle the Indiana Pacers in NBA action on Tuesday night. Utah is coming off a 107-100 loss at Toronto on Sunday, while Indiana dropped a 118-114 decision to the Houston Rockets on Monday. The Jazz (15-35), who are fifth in the Northwest Division, are 5-18 on the road this season. The Pacers (13-37), who are fifth in the Central Division, are 10-17 on their home court. Utah will be without Keyonte George (ankle).

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Pacres lead the all-time series 51-50, but the Jazz earned a 152-128 win on Nov. 11. Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.5. Before making any Jazz vs. Pacers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Jazz vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -3.5 at DraftKings Jazz vs. Pacers over/under: 236.5 points Jazz vs. Pacers money line: Utah +137, Indiana -164 Jazz vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine Jazz vs. Pacers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Jazz vs. Pacers picks

After 10,000 simulations of Jazz vs. Pacers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (236.5). The Under has hit in two of the last four head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in five of the last eight Utah games, while the Under has hit in four of the last eight Indiana games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Utah's Lauri Markkanen to score 24.6 points on average and be one of five Jazz players to score 10.8 or more points. Indiana's Pascal Siakam, meanwhile, is projected to have 25.2 points as four Pacers players score 14.4 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits nearly 70% in simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pacers vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Pacers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.