Watch Now: NBA Schedule: Western Conference Ramifications ( 1:25 )

We're less than two weeks away from the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, and the Utah Jazz feel like one of the most overlooked teams in the bubble. I suppose it's fitting that they'll officially kick off the restart with the first game back on July 30 against the New Orleans Pelicans, as it was the Jazz at the center of the shutdown on March 11 when Rudy Gobert, and subsequently Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking of Gobert and Mitchell, the two have at least patched things up on the surface. Rumors have floated that the two never got along great in the first place, but Mitchell was pretty ticked about the carelessness Gobert showed with regard to the virus -- you know, breathing on microphones in an attempt to be funny.

People always say players don't need to be friends to function well as teammates, and perhaps that will be tested with Gobert and Mitchell, the latter of which needs his rim-covering big man a lot more than you might think. So far this season, when Mitchell is on the court without Gobert, the Jazz are almost nine points per 100 possessions worse than their opponents, but when Gobert plays without Mitchell, Utah is plus-5.6 per 100, per Cleaning the Glass.

Mitchell might be Utah's best player. But Gobert is arguably its most valuable. For the Jazz to have any chance of making some postseason noise, both will have to be clicking on all cylinders. Here's a look at the Jazz roster, schedule and where things stand with the team as they head into the restart -- which, as has been well chronicled, will consist of eight "seeding" games before postseason matchups are set.

Jazz roster

Players sitting out: Bojan Bogdanovic (season-ending wrist surgery)

Jazz schedule

All times Eastern

July 30 vs. Pelicans, 6:30 p.m.



Aug. 1 vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m.



Aug. 3 vs. Lakers, 10 p.m.



Aug. 5 vs. Grizzlies, 2:30 p.m.



Aug. 7 vs. Spurs, 1 p.m.



Aug. 8 vs. Nuggets, 3:30 p.m.



Aug. 10 vs. Mavericks, 3 p.m.



Aug. 13 vs. Spurs, TBA

Key Storylines

Bogdanovic's absence: There's no way Utah can replace Bogdanovic individually. He was having a fantastic season, averaging over 20 points per game on better than 41 percent 3-point shooting. He was the perfect floor-spacing, secondary-playmaking complement to Mitchell. He was a guy who could create one-on-one offense, which is so important in the postseason and could be even more vital in this environment where teams have been off for four-plus months and might not be able to rely as heavily on their chemistry and schemes to create shots. Utah will have to do the best it can to replace Bogdanovic in the aggregate, hopefully getting a big boost in bench scoring from Jordan Clarkson while Mike Conley will have to be the player he was supposed to be when Utah traded for him. Speaking of ...

Conley's resurrection: Overall, Conley was having the worst season of his career when play was suspended, but if you look at the way he played from February on -- 16.5 PPG on 44 percent 3-point shooting -- there's a lot of promise to be found. Conley has to be a big-time contributor for the Jazz to do anything, especially without Bogdanovic. The Jazz just don't have enough firepower to compete with the elite teams without him knocking shots down and creating offense; they might not have enough anyway. Conley struggled with injuries and flat-out didn't deliver through February of this season, but a strong playoff run can erase all that.