Jazz star Donovan Mitchell unveils his first signature shoe with Adidas, the 'D.O.N. Issue #1'

Donovan Mitchell is getting a signature shoe for Adidas, and the 22-year-old is handling all of the unveiling in a very Donovan Mitchell way. Playing in his second season, the Utah Jazz star is releasing the "D.O.N. Issue #1" which, according to Adidas, stands for Determination Over Negativity.

As for the release itself, Mitchell let aspiring school sports reporters Rory Ashmeade and Blaise New "break" the news.

I am lucky enough to know Donovan since I was in 2nd grade and I now have the honor of being the first one to introduce and interview Donovan Mitchell on the launch of his new adidas shoe! Here is the hyperlink to view the exciting news! https://t.co/yHWtxpll1N @adidashoops — Blaise New (@blaise_new) December 27, 2018

I got the tremendous opportunity to talk to Donovan Mitchell about his brand new adidas shoe, "Spida." I can't wait to buy my pair! See my story here: https://t.co/Cv8LFff254 @adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/g5stdladDv — Rory Ashmeade (@AshmeadeRory) December 27, 2018

Mitchell joins the likes of Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and Damian Lillard as players to get shoes in their second season in the NBA. Though there's no price announced yet, Mitchell has emphasized that he wants these shoes to be "accessible to all people."

Mitchell is averaging 20.2 points per game in his second season with the Jazz -- back in action on Thursday against the 76ers (10:30 p.m. ET; watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) -- as they fight in a ridiculously deep Western Conference that has cannibalized itself nearly halfway through the season. He's emerged as a clear leader for the team, and it's no surprise that he's joining the exclusive company of players with signature shoes -- particularly after how much Adidas backed him for Rookie of the Year last year (which ultimately went to Ben Simmons).

The Jazz guard is continuing to do and say the right things, and there will be more on the shoe in 2019.