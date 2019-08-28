Jazz unveil purple mountain throwback jerseys, honoring 1990s Finals teams, for 2019-20 season
The Utah Jazz are bringing back some classic threads
On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz unveiled their new Classic Edition uniforms for the 2019-20 season. The Jazz wore the famous purple uniforms from 1996 to 2004, a period in which the franchise reached the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons.
The jersey features the mountain range that has hints of purple, teal, white and copper along with blue and teal lettering. Much like the jersey, the shorts also contain the classic mountain range on the left leg along with the letters "UJ" on the right leg.
In addition to the new uniforms, the Jazz will also have the same court design that the franchise played on from 1996 to 2004. The old Jazz logo with the mountain range will be showcased at mid-court at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
The Jazz enjoyed an abundance of success in the late 1990s when they reached the NBA Finals during the 1996-97 and 1997-98 campaigns. In both of those appearances, Utah was defeated by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Utah was led by one of the more classic duos in NBA history during that time with point guard John Stockton and star big man Karl Malone leading the way.
The Jazz are expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season, with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert leading the way. The team signed wing Bojan Bogdanovic to a four-year, $73 million contract during the offseason to bolster their starting lineup.
