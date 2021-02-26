Former Utah Jazz forward Elijah Millsap -- brother of Paul Millsap -- alleged on Wednesday via Twitter that Dennis Lindsey, the team's vice president of basketball operations, made bigoted comments towards him in 2015. According to Millsap, the incident happened during an exit interview that year where current head coach Quin Snyder was present.

In a thread in which he lamented that bigotry is "still very well present," and expressed his desire to stand up for what is right, Millsap wrote:

Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder "if u say one more word, I'll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana."

The Jazz announced Thursday the NBA has now opened an investigation into the allegations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. As part of the process, the league is expected to review the detailed notes made by the Jazz during the exit meeting with Millsap, and forensic experts will be able to tell if those notes have been altered in any way.

Millsap explained to Desert News reporter Sarah Todd on Thursday why he came forward: "I don't believe" Lindsey is racist. He wanted highlight those kind of remarks and start a conversation that could lead towards unity.

Lindsey also gave a comment to the Desert News in which he said, "I categorically deny making that statement."

Snyder was asked about the alleged incident following the Jazz's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night and told reporters, "I can't fathom Dennis saying something like that." Rudy Gobert also offered a comment, saying he hadn't heard of the incident but would reach out to Millsap.

Millsap played for the Jazz from 2014-16. He appeared in 67 games and averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in what was largely a bench role.