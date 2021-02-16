Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Utah

Current Records: Philadelphia 18-9; Utah 22-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Jazz have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sixers at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Utah had enough points to win and then some against the Miami Heat this past Saturday, taking their game 112-94. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (26 points) was the top scorer for Utah.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but Philadelphia was not quite the Phoenix Suns' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Philadelphia fell to the Suns 120-111. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from center Joel Embiid, who had 35 points along with eight rebounds.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah's win brought them up to 22-5 while the 76ers' defeat pulled them down to 18-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah ranks fourth in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.81 on average. But Philadelphia is even better: they enter the contest with 6.07 blocked shots per game on average, which is the best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Philadelphia both have five wins in their last ten games.

Dec 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Utah 94

Nov 06, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Philadelphia 104

Dec 27, 2018 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Utah 97

Nov 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Utah 107

Nov 20, 2017 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Utah 86

Nov 07, 2017 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Utah 97

Dec 29, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Philadelphia 83

Nov 07, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Philadelphia 84

Dec 28, 2015 - Utah 95 vs. Philadelphia 91

Oct 30, 2015 - Utah 99 vs. Philadelphia 71

Injury Report for Utah

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Elijah Hughes: Out (Ankle)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Philadelphia