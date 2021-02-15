Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Utah

Current Records: Philadelphia 18-9; Utah 22-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (5-5), but not for long. The Jazz will play host again and welcome Philadelphia to Vivint Smart Home Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Monday. Utah is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the Miami Heat this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 112-94 victory at home. The top scorer for Utah was shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (26 points).

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 53-53 at halftime, but the 76ers were not quite the Phoenix Suns' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Philadelphia came up short against the Suns, falling 120-111. The losing side was boosted by center Joel Embiid, who had 35 points in addition to eight boards.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah's win brought them up to 22-5 while the 76ers' defeat pulled them down to 18-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Utah ranks fourth in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.81 on average. But Philadelphia is even better: they come into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.07. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 7-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah and Philadelphia both have five wins in their last ten games.