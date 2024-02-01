The Utah Jazz will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 24-25 overall and 15-6 at home, while Philadelphia is 29-17 overall and 12-11 on the road. The two franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups down the middle, both straight up and against the spread.

They've also both been very profitable against the spread overall this season, with the Sixers going 27-19 against the number while the Jazz are 29-20. Utah is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238 points.

Jazz vs. 76ers spread: Jazz -4.5

Jazz vs. 76ers over/under: 238 points

Jazz vs. 76ers money line: Jazz: -189, 76ers: +158

What you need to know about the Jazz

Last Tuesday, the Jazz lost to the New York Knicks 118-103 for their second consecutive loss. Collin Sexton scored 22 points and doled out seven assists in the loss, while John Collins posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

However, it was an off-shooting night for Lauri Markkanen, who went 5-for-14 from the floor and finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Markkanen is averaging 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds this season, and Utah will need a much bigger performance from the Fin on Thursday.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 119-107 to the Golden State Warriors. The 76ers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Furkan Korkmaz who scored 19 points.

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury in the contest and finished with 14 points and seven rebounds over 30 minutes. Embiid has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest, and the 76ers will have a huge hole to fill, as Embiid is averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season. Philadelphia also has a host of other injuries to deal with as Tyrese Maxey (ankle) and Nicolas Batum (hamstring) are questionable, while De'Anthony Melton (back) is out.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Jazz are 6-1 against the spread in their last 7 games when favored at home.

The Jazz are 16-5 against the spread in their last 21 games when at home.

The 76ers are 12-11 against the spread in their last 23 games when on the road.

