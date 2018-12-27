Jazz vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Philadelphia 76ers have had trouble with some of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference during the first half of the regular season. On Christmas Day, the Sixers had the Boston Celtics on the ropes and it looked like they were going to come away with a huge win on national television. However, the Celtics came back and eventually won in overtime by a 121-114 decision. The Sixers had defeated the Toronto Raptors in their prior game entering their Christmas Day affair.

On the other hand, the Utah Jazz had a very different result on Christmas Day as they topped the Portland Trail Blazers 117-96. The Jazz entered the season being expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference after upsetting the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs. Now the team has won three of their last four games and sharpshooting guard Kyle Korver continues to be a spark plug off the bench.

This figures to be a tough road test for Philadelphia, so it will need to come to play against Utah.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Dec. 27

Thursday, Dec. 27 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)



fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Jazz -5.5

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

76ers: Philadelphia's big three of Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons produced throughout Tuesday's game except in overtime when they needed that production the most. However, if Kyrie Irving doesn't tie the game late in regulation, this obviously isn't an issue. It'll be interesting to see if the Sixers can put that game behind them and focus on the task at hand. The battle between Butler and Donovan Mitchell could be a very fun one to watch.

Jazz: Consistency has been Utah's biggest issue so far this season. After all, this is basically the same roster that the Jazz had a season ago except for the fact that they added Korver. Jae Crowder, Dante Exum, and Korver all finished in double figures off the bench against Portland and the Jazz will need to get more of that production going forward. The Sixers certainly have the offensive firepower to blow the opposition off the floor, so the Jazz will need to start off strong in this game.

Game prediction, pick

The Sixers will want to silence their critics after giving a game away on Christmas Day. Despite being on the road, Philadelphia will get the job done and come out with a stellar effort.