Jazz vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from computer simulation on 34-18 run

The Portland Trail Blazers look for their second win over the Utah Jazz in seven days when they meet Friday in Salt Lake City. The Blazers, who entered play 23-28 on Thursday night in the first of back-to-back games, are fourth in the Northwest Division, while the Jazz (32-18), who have lost five in a row, are second in the Northwest.

Tip-off from Vivant Smart Home Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Utah leads the all-time series 103-88. Utah is an 8.5-point favorites in the latest Blazers vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 226.5. Before making any Trail Blazers vs. Jazz picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jazz vs. Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Blazers vs. Jazz:

Jazz vs. Blazers spread: Jazz -8.5

Jazz vs. Blazers over-under: 226.5 points

Jazz vs. Blazers money line: Blazers +304, Jazz -411

POR: Third in the league in free-throw percentage at 81.0

UTAH: First in 3-point percentage at 38.7

Why the Jazz can cover

The Jazz, who won the last game against the Blazers in Utah, 121-115 on Dec. 26, are looking for their fourth straight winning season and have made three consecutive postseason appearances, In six seasons under coach Quin Snyder, Utah is 259-201 (.563). The Jazz are 6-0 against the spread in their last six home games against a team with a losing road record.

Guard Donovan Mitchell leads Utah in scoring at 24.5 points, and is averaging 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He has scored in double figures in 10 of the past 11 games, including a 46-point performance at New Orleans on Jan. 16. In two games against Portland this season, he is averaging 30 points per game, including 35 on Dec. 26.

Why the Blazers can cover

Even so, Utah isn't a lock to cover the Jazz vs. Blazers spread. That's because Portland beat Utah 124-107 on Feb. 1 and was 6-4 over the last 10 games entering play Thursday. The Blazers have won three of the last four games in the series, and have had two straight winning seasons and five in the last six, qualifying for the playoffs all six years. Portland is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games overall.

Point guard Damian Lillard continues his torrid pace and has scored 30 or more points in eight of nine games prior to Thursday. His top game was a 61-point performance against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20. For the season, Lillard is averaging 42.5 points against the Jazz.

How to make Jazz vs. Blazers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says the Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic will score nearly 1.5 points fewer than his average, while the Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum will score 2.4 points under his average. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Trail Blazers vs. Jazz? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Blazers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $3,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.