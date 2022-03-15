Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Utah

Current Records: Milwaukee 42-26; Utah 42-25

What to Know

The Utah Jazz are 10-3 against the Milwaukee Bucks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Utah has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Milwaukee at 10 p.m. ET March 14 at Vivint Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Utah netted a 134-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday. Point guard Jordan Clarkson had a stellar game for Utah as he shot 7-for-13 from downtown and finished with 45 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee ended up a good deal behind the Golden State Warriors when they played this past Saturday, losing 122-109. The Bucks were down 103-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Milwaukee's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 31 points in addition to eight rebounds. Antetokounmpo's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Jan. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-111. In other words, don't count Milwaukee out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.49

Odds

The Jazz are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 13 games against Milwaukee.

Oct 31, 2021 - Utah 107 vs. Milwaukee 95

Feb 12, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. Milwaukee 115

Jan 08, 2021 - Utah 131 vs. Milwaukee 118

Nov 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Utah 118

Nov 08, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Milwaukee 100

Mar 02, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Milwaukee 111

Jan 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Utah 102

Dec 09, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Utah 100

Nov 25, 2017 - Utah 121 vs. Milwaukee 108

Feb 24, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Milwaukee 95

Feb 01, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Milwaukee 88

Mar 20, 2016 - Utah 94 vs. Milwaukee 85

Feb 05, 2016 - Utah 84 vs. Milwaukee 81

Injury Report for Utah

Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf)

Danuel House Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Trent Forrest: Out (Wrist)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Milwaukee