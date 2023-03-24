Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Utah
Current Records: Milwaukee 52-20; Utah 35-37
What to Know
This Friday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.42 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET March 24 at Vivint Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Utah now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Jazz received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 127-115 to the Portland Trail Blazers. A silver lining for Utah was the play of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who posted a double-double on 40 points and 12 rebounds.
A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Milwaukee steamrolled past San Antonio 130-94 at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established a 100-72 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards.
The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Milwaukee out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Ticket Cost: $60.94
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.
- Dec 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Utah 97
- Mar 14, 2022 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Utah 111
- Oct 31, 2021 - Utah 107 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Feb 12, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Jan 08, 2021 - Utah 131 vs. Milwaukee 118
- Nov 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Utah 118
- Nov 08, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 02, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Utah 102
- Dec 09, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Utah 100
- Nov 25, 2017 - Utah 121 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Feb 24, 2017 - Utah 109 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Feb 01, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Mar 20, 2016 - Utah 94 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Feb 05, 2016 - Utah 84 vs. Milwaukee 81