Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Utah

Current Records: Milwaukee 52-20; Utah 35-37

What to Know

This Friday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.42 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET March 24 at Vivint Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Utah now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Jazz received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 127-115 to the Portland Trail Blazers. A silver lining for Utah was the play of small forward Lauri Markkanen, who posted a double-double on 40 points and 12 rebounds.

A well-balanced attack led Milwaukee over the San Antonio Spurs every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Milwaukee steamrolled past San Antonio 130-94 at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established a 100-72 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards.

The Jazz are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count Milwaukee out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.94

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against Milwaukee.