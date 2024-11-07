The Milwaukee Bucks (1-6) and the Utah Jazz (1-6) square off in a cross-conference battle on Thursday evening. The Bucks won their season opener and then dropped six games in a row. On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers topped Milwaukee, 116-114. Meanwhile, the Jazz opened up the season on a six-game losing streak. On Nov. 4, Utah defeated the Chicago Bulls 135-126. Giannis Antetokounmpo (adductor) is questionable for the Bucks. Lauri Markkanen (back) is also questionable for Utah.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 229. Milwaukee is a -448 favorite (risk $448 to win $100) on the money line. Before locking in any Bucks vs. Jazz picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Jazz vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -9.5

Jazz vs. Bucks over/under: 229 points

Jazz vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -448, Utah +344

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have covered the 1H spread in 25 of their last 43 games at home

UTA: The Utah Jazz have hit the money line in three of their last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo is an athletic and physical force on the court. Antetokounmpo is able to overpower opponents in the lane while being a dominant rebounder. He leads the team in points (31) and rebounds (12.3) to go along with 6.3 assists per game. In his last outing, Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists. He's tallied 30-plus points in three straight games.

Guard Damian Lillard is still a three-level scorer with good shooting range. Lillard will find a way to get his teammates involved. He averages 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a team-high 6.7 assists per game. The 34-year-old has logged at least 30 points and seven assists in three of the last four games. On Nov. 2 against the Cavaliers, Lillard had 41 points, nine assists, and made 10 3-pointers.

Why the Jazz can cover

Forward John Collins is a bouncy playmaker who can finish above the rim with ease. Collins can rise over any defender and be active on the boards. The 27-year-old averages a team-high 16.6 points with 7.7 rebounds per game. In Monday's win over the Bulls, Collins had a double-double with 28 points and 13 boards.

Guard Collin Sexton provides the Jazz with a rangy shot creator and facilitator. Sexton brings plenty of confidence to the floor. The Alabama product averages 15 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest. He's put up 20-plus points in two games this season. In his last game, Sexton had 24 points, five assists, and went 4-of-7 from downtown.

How to make Jazz vs. Bucks picks

