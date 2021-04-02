Who's Playing
Chicago @ Utah
Current Records: Chicago 19-27; Utah 36-11
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their 20-game home win streak alive.
The Jazz came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, sneaking past 111-107. Point guard Mike Conley was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, picking up 26 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 121-116 to the Phoenix Suns. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.
Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Chicago has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
The Jazz took their matchup against the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 120-95 score. Will Utah repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won six out of their last ten games against Chicago.
- Mar 22, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 02, 2020 - Utah 102 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 12, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 13, 2017 - Chicago 103 vs. Utah 100
- Nov 22, 2017 - Utah 110 vs. Chicago 80
- Mar 18, 2017 - Chicago 95 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 17, 2016 - Chicago 85 vs. Utah 77
- Mar 19, 2016 - Chicago 92 vs. Utah 85
- Feb 01, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Chicago 96