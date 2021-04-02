Who's Playing

Chicago @ Utah

Current Records: Chicago 19-27; Utah 36-11

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is out to keep their 20-game home win streak alive.

The Jazz came out on top in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, sneaking past 111-107. Point guard Mike Conley was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, picking up 26 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 121-116 to the Phoenix Suns. The losing side was boosted by center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards.

Utah is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Chicago has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Jazz took their matchup against the Bulls in the teams' previous meeting last month by a conclusive 120-95 score. Will Utah repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won six out of their last ten games against Chicago.