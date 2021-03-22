The Utah Jazz will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9 p.m. ET Monday at United Center. Chicago is 19-22 overall and 9-14 at home, while the Jazz are 30-11 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Jazz have won the last three games between the teams.

Utah is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Jazz spread: Bulls +8.5

Bulls vs. Jazz over-under: 228 points

Bulls vs. Jazz money line: Utah -380 Chicago +310



What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on the road on Sunday in a 100-86 win. Zach LaVine (18 points) and power forward Lauri Markkanen (16 points, eight rebounds) were the top scorers for the Bulls. Chicago has won three of its past five games.

The Bulls held the Pistons to 16 percent shooting from three-point range. Chicago shot 60 percent from 3-point range in the first half. The Bulls pushed their lead from 10 to 19 points in the fourth quarter.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Utah beat the Toronto Raptors 115-112 on Friday. Donovan Mitchell had 31 points and six assists along with five boards. He scored eight points in the final 1:30. The Raptors have won three of their past five games.

Rudy Gobert (hip) is day to day. He had 15 points and 16 rebounds on Friday. The Jazz outrebounded the Raptors, 48-31.

How to make Jazz vs. Bulls picks



