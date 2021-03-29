Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Utah

Current Records: Cleveland 17-29; Utah 34-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a contest against the Utah Jazz since Dec. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Vivint Smart Home Arena at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Utah. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while Cleveland will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 100-98 to the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of point guard Collin Sexton, who had 26 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with the Memphis Grizzlies at home this past Saturday as they won 126-110. It was another big night for Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and seven dimes.

The Cavaliers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cleveland's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Cleveland is now 17-29 while Utah sits at 34-11. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.5 on average. The Jazz's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 117. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.