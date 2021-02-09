Who's Playing

Boston @ Utah

Current Records: Boston 12-10; Utah 19-5

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

It was all tied up 47-47 at the half for Utah and the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, but Utah stepped up in the second half for a 103-95 win. Utah's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 11 assists, and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Boston came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, falling 100-91. One thing holding Boston back was the mediocre play of point guard Kemba Walker, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes with 4-for-20 shooting.

The Jazz are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-6-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Utah's victory lifted them to 19-5 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 12-10. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if the Celtics bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Utah and Boston both have five wins in their last ten games.