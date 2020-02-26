Jazz vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Boston @ Utah

Current Records: Boston 40-17; Utah 36-21

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Celtics will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Boston and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 118-106 victory on the road. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Utah has to be aching after a bruising 131-111 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The matchup was a 62-62 toss-up at halftime, but Utah was outplayed the rest of the way. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points.

Boston isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boston is now 40-17 while Utah sits at 36-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. But Utah enters the contest with a 47.40% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.43

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Utah and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.