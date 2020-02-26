Jazz vs. Celtics: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Jazz vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Utah
Current Records: Boston 40-17; Utah 36-21
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Celtics will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a loss.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Boston and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 118-106 victory on the road. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Utah has to be aching after a bruising 131-111 defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The matchup was a 62-62 toss-up at halftime, but Utah was outplayed the rest of the way. Utah's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points.
Boston isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Boston is now 40-17 while Utah sits at 36-21. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. But Utah enters the contest with a 47.40% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.43
Odds
The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Utah and Boston both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Utah 98 vs. Boston 86
- Nov 09, 2018 - Utah 123 vs. Boston 115
- Mar 28, 2018 - Boston 97 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 15, 2017 - Utah 107 vs. Boston 95
- Feb 11, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Utah 104
- Jan 03, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 29, 2016 - Boston 100 vs. Utah 95
- Feb 19, 2016 - Utah 111 vs. Boston 93
