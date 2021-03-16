The Boston Celtics will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at TD Garden. Boston is 20-18 overall and 12-5 at home, while Utah is 28-10 overall and 12-8 on the road. The Jazz won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 9, 122-108.

Celtics vs. Jazz spread: Celtics +4

Celtics vs. Jazz over-under: 227.5 points

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics coasted to a win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, 134-107. At the end of the third quarter, Boston had established a 104-72 advantage. Robert Williams posted a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds in addition to three blocks, and Jayson Tatum had 23 points and six assists along with six boards. The Celtics have won five of their past six games.

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points on Sunday. He had 33 points and eight rebounds vs. Utah in the first meeting of the season. Kemba Walker added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win over Houston.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 131-119. Rudy Gobert dropped a double-double on a career-high and franchise record 28 rebounds and 24 points in addition to four blocks. The Jazz have lost three of their past four games. They became the last team in the league to reach double digit losses.

Utah managed only 23 other rebounds besides Gobert's on Sunday, but still held a 51-40 edge over Golden State. Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points in the first meeting with Boston this season. The Jazz have won their last two matchups with the Celtics and the last three road games at Boston.

