Jazz vs. Clippers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Jazz vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. L.A. Clippers (away)
Current Records: Utah 3-1; L.A. Clippers 3-1
Last Season Records: Utah 50-32; L.A. Clippers 48-34
What to Know
Utah will take on the L.A. Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. If the contest is anything like the L.A. Clippers' 143-137 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Utah escaped with the win by the margin of a single free throw, 96-95.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the L.A. Clippers' strategy against Charlotte on Monday. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, the Clippers took down Charlotte 111-96. Among those leading the charge for the L.A. Clippers was SF Kawhi Leonard, who had 30 points and six assists along with seven boards and three blocks.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them second in the league. But the L.A. Clippers rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The Jazz are a solid 6-point favorite against the Clippers.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
Series History
Utah have won 11 out of their last 21 games against L.A. Clippers.
